Rise and shine! Brooklyn Decker exclusively took Us Weekly through a day in her life, and the Grace and Frankie star revealed why she’s a morning person.

“I wake up extra early to enjoy a quiet cup of coffee, and a cuddle with a kitten before the chaos begins,” the 35-year-old told Us.

The Ohio native was discovered in a shopping mall as a teenager and quickly found success as a model. She landed the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue, and she quickly transitioned into acting. She landed high-profile acting gigs in movies like Just Go With It (2011) and What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012), but it was her role in Grace and Frankie that made her one of our favorite comedy stars.

Since 2015, Decker has played Mallory Hanson, the daughter of Grace (Jane Fonda) and Robert (Martin Sheen). Mallory’s parents get divorced after her dad comes out as gay and her picture-perfect life started to show some cracks. Viewers saw Mallory go on her own journey of self-discovery after her divorce. After the series finale started streaming on April 29, Decker shared a tribute via Instagram.

“From faking pregnancies to hiding pregnancies. From triumphant marches to tearful ones, and everything in between,” she wrote on May 2. “It’s been a hell of a run with these here people. Final episodes of @graceandfrankie have been born into the world for your viewing pleasure.”

While Mallory’s love life was often complicated, Decker has enjoyed a long, happy marriage to tennis player Andy Roddick. The two welcomed their son in 2015, just as Grace and Frankie was starting, and Decker gave birth to their daughter in 2017. Though her character was pregnant on the series, the storyline never overlapped with her real pregnancies, so the costume designers had to work around her baby bump.

Though Grace and Frankie has wrapped, the star is keeping busy with creative projects, parenting her little ones and staying fit. “I’m trying to do something physical… every day,” she told Us.

Whether she’s working out or playing a game with the kids outside, everything is made easier with her allergies under control. “My go-to is Zyrtec because it provides me with a full 24 hours of relief from my allergy symptoms, so I can enjoy the outdoors and remind my kids who’s boss,” the star, who is a Zyrtec partner, teased.

