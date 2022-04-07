With 13 years of marriage under their belts and two kids at home, Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick’s relationship has become a well-oiled machine.

“It does become hilariously transactional,” the actress, 34, exclusively told Us Weekly on Wednesday, April 6, while promoting her and ZYRTEC’s partnership with American Forests. “You’re like, ‘I’ve got the kids, you go buy the tampons, go get the diapers.’ … It’s very [much] like making a game plan for a football game. You’re drawing the X’s and someone is going to tackle this job and the other one’s going to take care of this.”

The Ohio native, who shares Hank, 6, and Stevie, 4, with the 39-year-old athlete, went on to tell Us that “efficiency is key” while raising little ones.

“Hopefully, you can find a few laughs along the way,” the model said, noting that she and the tennis pro don’t have a “regular working date night” because their “lives are so erratic.”

The Grace and Frankie star explained, “I do think it’s easy to get caught up in the management of life, home, children, all of it. However, we do set aside time. … We prioritize it, but I think we could all do a better job.”

The couple, who wed in April 2009 in Texas, consider themselves in a “good place” with Hank and Stevie and aren’t looking to expand anytime soon.

“You’re constantly, like, bent over for six months,” Decker told Us of having toddlers. “They’re really exploratory, but they’re not sturdy enough to really do that independently. So you’re just basically playing bumper cars with your children. … I have two kids who can, like, get themselves dressed and ask me for what they need. It’d be hard [to have another].”

The little ones are currently following in their father’s footsteps and becoming interested in sports, including soccer and basketball.

With so much time outside with her athletic kids, Decker is grateful for her allergy medication for a full 24 hours of relief. “Not only is ZYRTEC trying to give us relief from our allergy symptoms, but they’re also trying to let us enjoy the outdoors by planting more trees in cities that really need it,” the Just Go With It star gushed on Wednesday. “I feel like my allergy symptoms have just exploded with the beautiful explosion of spring.”

The longtime allergy sufferer noted that the brand is “doing a really cool thing” on Instagram for Earth Day on Friday, April 22, saying, “If you comment on their post that day with a tree emoji, they will donate a dollar to the ZYRTEC ReLEAF Project, which is all about putting research into historically excluded communities and planting trees.”

Through the ZYRTEC ReLEAF Project, ZYRTEC and American Forests are helping advance tree equity in historically excluded communities so more individuals can reap the health and environmental benefits that trees can provide.

With reporting by Christina Garibaldi

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.