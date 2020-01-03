No Expectations

She explained to Marie Claire three months later: “I’m not looking for a husband or marriage or not not looking for that stuff. I’m living, not thinking what I should or shouldn’t be doing with my life. … We live in a society where everyone has kids, so they want other people to have kids. There is this culture that says celebrities are supposed to be just like us, so people think, ‘I have children, why doesn’t she?’ But I’m not going to do something because it’s expected. If a family happens, then it happens. If children come to me, then I would do that, but I’m not someone who feels like she has to do something because it’s expected.”