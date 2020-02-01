It's A...

Bringing Up Bates’ Carlin Bates Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Evan Stewart

By
Bringing Up Bates' Carlin Bates Gives Birth, Welcomes 1st Child With Evan Stewart
 Taryn Yager
5
5 / 5

Blissful Joy

The twosome couldn’t contain their happiness at the birth of their first child together.

Back to top