The new normal! Celebrities taking their kids to see Santa Claus during the 2020 holiday season are doing it at a social distance.

Sean Lowe shared a silly shot of his and Catherine Giudici’s youngest child, Mia, via Instagram on December 14. The 12-month-old sat on a green couch with a frightened look on her face as Saint Nick smiled over her shoulder.

“Wait until she learns this terrifying stranger is supposed to sneak into her house while she’s sleeping,” the former Bachelor, 37, joked. “Merry Christmas!”

When an Instagram user noted that they’d assumed Mia would be “spared from the trolling” that Lowe gives her brothers, Samuel, 4, and Isaiah, 2, the Bachelorette alum replied, “No one is safe.”

He and Giudici, 34, have been enjoying their holiday season amid the coronavirus pandemic with their little ones, from wearing festive pajamas and decorating the Christmas tree to frosting gingerbread houses and making s’mores.

As for April Love Geary and Robin Thicke, the couple’s eldest daughter, Mia, 2, simply wrote a letter for Santa Claus. She was photographed outside of a store wearing a pink mask and holding her note.

“Dear Santa, I would like a baby for Christmas. Love, Mia,” the handwritten message read in red ink. “XOXO.”

The model, 26, captioned the December 7 social media upload: “A very merry COVID Christmas.” She noted that the Masked Singer judge, 43, had dressed Mia that day in a pink sweater, heart-patterned sweats and shoes.

Mia got her wish one week later when she and her younger sister, Lola, 21 months, met their newborn brother, Luca. “I was NOT expecting her to be this happy,” Geary captioned a December 13 Instagram slideshow of Mia holding the infant. “She keeps saying, ‘He’s so cute,’ ‘He loves me so much,’ ‘Can I pet him?’ She’s the best big sis.”

