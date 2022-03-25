TMI? Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly Stafford, Kristen Bell and more celebrity moms have described their pregnancy sex lives over the years.

The former cheerleader said in a March 2022 “The Morning After” podcast episode that getting intimate while expecting was not her “thing” although it might be “a preference” for some people.

The University of Georgia grad, who shares daughters Chandler, Sawyer, Hunter and Tyler with the NFL player, explained, “There are some people that I think [like it]. Hormones with women make them want it. There are some men that like it, some men that don’t. I was not a gung ho ‘let’s have sex while I’m massive’ type of person. I think it’s a thing, [but] it wasn’t our thing.”

The new mom’s mindset didn’t change after she gave birth. “I would not be naked near him,” she explained at the time. “Three months after my C-section, obviously, he was like, ‘Alright.’ And I could not do it. I think he felt it was something with him, and I felt like, ‘No, I don’t want s–t hanging while we’re doing that.’”

Kelly called this decision “really, really hard” on their marriage, adding, “Saying it out loud seems so selfish. I was so insecure.”

As for Bell, the Frozen star hilariously spoke in January 2014 about being pregnant while filming a sex scene for House of Lies.

“I was seven months pregnant at the time and they were fitting me in these negligees, and I just had this huge beer belly and was, you know, pretending to act in a sex tape,” the Veronica Mars alum told Conan O’Brien at the time. “Now I can forever look at my daughter and say, ‘Oh, you were present for that.’”

As for sex with husband Dax Shepard while pregnant with daughters Lincoln and Delta, the Michigan native said that the “Armchair Expert” podcast host “felt like he was cheating.”

Bell explained, “He says he likes some meat on my bones — he phrased it as ‘there’s more of you to love.’ He felt like he was with a completely different woman. … That’s pretty exciting if you’re married and, you know, you can feel like you’re with someone else, so he loved it.”

Keep scrolling to read more moms’ pregnancy sex confessions, from Angelina Jolie to Jessica Simpson.