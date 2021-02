Becoming Household Names

In 2012, television producer Katie Neff, who had seen Joanna’s design blog, approached the working mom about shooting a reality TV show, Joanna explained in The Magnolia Story. When Joanna shared the news with Chip, he assured her the call was a scam. Luckily, the interior design guru followed her gut and returned the producer’s call. A year later, the Fixer Upper pilot aired on HGTV.