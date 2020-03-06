Universal kind of love! Chip Gaines gushed about his wife, Joanna Gaines, and their swoon-worthy relationship that fans are yearning to have themselves.

“I think anybody can have it,” Chip, 45, told E! News’ Jason Kennedy in an exclusive Us Weekly sneak peek from the upcoming episode of In the Room. “At the end of the day I love Jo more than anything in the world.”

The couple, who have been married for 16 years, make their relationship work by putting the other one first.

“When you start experimenting with this idea that I love something more than I love myself — and I’m an arrogant, self-centered freak — [that’s when you know],” Chip explained, noting that he was “not a person that was naturally built for marriage.”

Fans of the pair’s HGTV series, Fixer Upper, which showed the Texas residents making over houses in their hometown of Waco, Texas, while giving viewers a look at their home life, may not guess that Chip wasn’t always focused on settling down.

“I got married when I was a little later — we’re in the Bible belt, so my friends were all getting married at 21, 22,” he said. “Having their first kid at 23, 24, and I was just like, ‘Y’all are crazy, man, who would want to do that?’”

Despite openly showing his affection for his lady love over the years on TV and through his gestures in everyday life, Chip was an “old maid” by Texas standards when the two tied the knot.

“So here I am, the mighty old age of 28, 29 years old, [getting married]. I just wasn’t ready. I wasn’t ready for that,” he admitted.

Nearly two decades later, the lovebirds are proud parents of five children, sons, Drake, 15, Duke, 11, and Crew, 20 months, and daughters, Ella, 13, and Emmie, 10.

They also have a successful slew of businesses headquartered in Texas, including Magnolia Market at the Silos, Magnolia Table and Magnolia Press, which opened in November 2019.

“The cute corner coffee shop we’ve always dreamed about is officially open!” Jo, 41, wrote in a blog post published on January 28. “Opening a coffee shop felt symbolic for what we hope people find when they come visit us in Waco — a space to be inspired and simply savor the time they’re spending with family and friends.”

The pair also have a line at Target and have branched out on their own when it comes to television. They are set to launch their own network in October 2020.

Watch the video above to see Chip’s sweet words about Jo. The full episode of In the Room airs on Monday, March 9, on E! at 1 p.m. ET.