Joanna Gaines can’t contain her excitement when it comes to her family’s latest venture! The Fixer Upper star took to her Instagram Stories to give her fans an inside look at Magnolia Press — the new coffee shop she owns with husband Chip Gaines — on Tuesday, October 15.

The eatery, which is part of Magnolia Market at the Silos, a shopping center with games, food trucks, a garden and the duo’s restaurant, Magnolia Table, is located in Waco, Texas. It officially opened its doors on Wednesday, October 16, but Joanna, 41, enjoyed the space solo one last time before customers began pouring in.

During her visit to Magnolia Press, The Magnolia Story author got some work done, taste tested some food and drink items and marveled at the shop’s recently installed neon sign. “I’m not leaving,” the Kansas native declared as she worked on her computer in one of the restaurant’s brown leather booths.

Joanna last gave fans a look inside Magnolia Press via a YouTube video early last month. At the time, she said the store was only “halfway finished” but described her vision for the “really cozy” space in great detail. “This was originally an industrial vibe, so we wanted to keep that in some of the elements that you’ll see on the ceiling and in some of the light fixtures,” she explained. “There will be a lot of brass accents, copper accents.”

The home improvement guru also used the YouTube video to discuss the interior’s hunter green hue, which was clearly visible in her recent Instagram update. “There’s going to be that really beautiful, rich green on the walls, and then to balance out that richness and color, we have grey plastered walls and this rough grey concrete, and then really pretty walnut cabinetry throughout,” she said last month.

Joanna and Chip, 44, first announced their plans to open a coffee shop in February. Now, Magnolia Press is officially open for business.

Scroll down to see more swoon-worthy photos of Magnolia Press!