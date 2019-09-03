



The Gaines family’s first coffee shop, Magnolia Press, is coming along!

Back in February, home improvement power couple Chip and Joanna Gaines announced they would be opening a coffee shop in Waco, Texas. The establishment is slated to be part of Magnolia Market at the Silos, a shopping center with games, food trucks, a garden and the duo’s restaurant, Magnolia Table. Now, the new venture is nearing completion.

In a YouTube video shared late last month, Joanna, 41, gave fans an inside look at Magnolia Market’s fall 2019 makeover and stopped by the “halfway finished” coffee shop for a little update.

“I can’t wait for this whole place to really come to life,” she explained noting that her and Chip’s 13-year-old daughter, Ella, is already asking for a job at Magnolia Press because she’s “always wanted to work at a coffee shop.”

Added the Kansas native: “The kids are excited about it, Chip and I are excited and it’s fun to finally see some real progress happening there.”

The Gaines’ also have daughter Emmie, 9, and sons Drake, 14, Duke, 11, and Crew, 14 months.

Speaking of Crew, the toddler accompanied his mom to the Magnolia Press space, which Joanna said she hopes will feel “really cozy” and “a little industrial” once it’s completed this fall.

“This was originally an industrial vibe, so we wanted to keep that in some of the elements that you’ll see on the ceiling and in some of the light fixtures,” the Fixer Upper star explained. “There will be a lot of brass accents, copper accents.”

Magnolia Press is also painted in a hunter green color, which Joanna noted will make its way inside as well. “There’s going to be that really beautiful, rich green on the walls, and then to balance out that richness and color, we have grey plastered walls and this rough grey concrete, and then really pretty walnut cabinetry throughout,” she said.

As for when the coffee shop will open, Joanna declared that “October is the goal.”

Joanna also gave viewers a first-look at a mystery space attached to the coffee shop. “That’s going to be something really fun. I’m gonna give you a hint: furniture,” she dished.

When the idea for Magnolia Press was first announced, a rep for Chip and Joanna revealed the space will include a full-service coffee bar, fresh-baked pastries and an assortment of hot teas, among other menu offerings. It’s also slated to boast a carry-out window and both indoor and outdoor seating.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!