Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez caught up with Chip and Joanna Gaines, who are helping to renovate the pair’s Malibu home.

The two power couples got together in the Fixer Upper stars’ hometown of Waco, Texas, on Saturday, April 27.

The former New York Yankees player, 43, shared a pic of the foursome on Instagram, captioning it, “ARod Corp hits Capital Gaines in Waco, Texas.” Lopez, 49, commented on the pic, writing, “Best anniversary gift ever!!”

The World of Dance judge explained during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show in February that her now-fiancé surprised her with a FaceTime call with Joanna for their two-year anniversary.

“This was really sweet,” she told Ellen DeGeneres. “So I’m obsessed with Fixer Upper, you guys know Joanna Gaines? My sister got me her new book. I’m like obsessed with her. I’m like in bed every night looking at it like, ‘Oh, my God, this is so amazing.’”

Lopez explained that they have a fixer-upper of their own on the beach and, being the fan that she is, she told Rodriguez that she wished Joanna, 41, could renovate their home.

“It’s really a house that needs work,” she continued. “I was like, ‘Wouldn’t it be amazing to have her do it for us?’ But she doesn’t do anything outside of Waco. I didn’t even know honestly that Alex listens to me half the time when I’m talking.”

But he was taking notes.

“Come our anniversary, he’s like … I want you to do a meeting. He loves to do meetings, and I hate meetings,” she explained. “And he goes: ‘I want you to do this meeting with us for this architect for the house.’”

“He opens up the FaceTime, and it’s Joanna Gaines. And I was like ‘Ah! Are you kidding? Hi!’ I totally fangirled out,” the “Dinero” singer admitted. “And she was like ‘Hi,’ just like she is on the show, so cool with her long hair. And like, ‘Oh my God, are you kidding me right now?’ And I’m looking at him like, ‘You listened to me. Like, I love you. You are so amazing.’ It really blew me away. That, to me, is more romantic than anything.”

Even though Joanna has her hands full with five kids, including 9-month-old son Crew, and is launching a new TV network with her husband, she agreed to lend a hand to her new friend.

“She was like, ‘I don’t do things, but I will help you with this and that,’” Lopez said. “And I was like, ‘Yes, just help me, just a little bit! You don’t even have to come out here, I know you have the baby. How’s the baby?’”

