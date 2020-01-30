Plenty to be proud of! Joanna Gaines gushed about her family’s recently opened coffee shop, Magnolia Press, in a recent blog post and it’s clear she’s incredibly proud of the venture so far.

“The cute corner coffee shop we’ve always dreamed about is officially open!” Gaines, 41, declared in the entry published on Tuesday, January 28. The Fixer Upper alum, who celebrated Magnolia Press’ grand opening in Waco, Texas, in November 2019, also noted that the new establishment is “just a short walk down the street from the silos,” which is home to the Gaines family’s Magnolia Market.

“Opening a coffee shop felt symbolic for what we hope people find when they come visit us in Waco — a space to be inspired and simply savor the time they’re spending with family and friends,” Gaines continued. “In a world where everything feels rushed, there’s a familiar and worthwhile pause waiting for us in a good cup of coffee — and chocolate cake — which we also serve at the Press!”

Aside from the tasty coffee and treats, the interior of Magnolia Press is also something worth paying attention to. Gaines designed all of the eatery’s custom furniture herself and many of the pieces, including the cabinetry, booths, and community tables, were handmade in Waco.

The post continued: “Jo chose a dark green paint color called 1905 Green (available online in April) because it added warmth and charm that felt just right for a cozy coffee shop. It was fun to design around this bold color, and once the furniture and decor came in, the whole space really came to life.”

In a video included within the blog post, Gaines and her husband Chip Gaines admitted that one week prior to Magnolia Press’ debut, they weren’t entirely sure they could pull it off. “I think we’re gonna make it, we’ve got one week left, babe,” Chip, 45, told his wife.

Joanna cautiously agreed. “I think for sure,” she replied. “I’d say a week ago I would’ve said ‘No way,’ but today, standing in here, I believe we’re gonna make it.”

Though Joanna admitted she never considered herself “cool enough” to work in a coffee shop, Chip was quick to offer his spouse, who vowed to practice her coffee-brewing skills, some helpful words of encouragement. “You did it!” he explained. “I’m so proud of you. I’m speechless.”

After spending a day in Magnolia Press prior to its opening, Joanna was thrilled to see her vision come to life. “Today I got to experience it as a customer … I looked around and it feels right,” she explained in the video. “It’s exactly what I was hoping for. In the beginning, the vision we saw on paper now in real life is just better than I could’ve ever hoped for.”

During a visit to Magnolia Press in October 2019, before it opened to the public, the Magnolia Table author was eager to share the space with the rest of the world. She claimed she was “not leaving” and ever shared her go-to order — an iced coffee and a chocolate-covered dessert.

When the eatery finally opened the following month, Joanna shared her excitement on Instagram. “Happy Grand Opening @magnoliapress!” she wrote at the time. “If you’re a local or just visiting, be sure and stop by.”

The Gaines’ first announced their plans to open a coffee shop in February 2019.