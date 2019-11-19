Joanna Gaines Celebrates Grand Opening of Magnolia Press Coffee Shop





Joanna Gaines has a reason to celebrate! The Fixer Upper star took to Instagram on Monday, November 18, to mark the official grand opening of Magnolia Press — the new coffee shop she owns with husband Chip Gaines.

The eatery, which is part of Magnolia Market at the Silos, a shopping center with games, food trucks, a garden and the duo’s restaurant, Magnolia Table, is located in Waco, Texas. Though it had a soft opening last month, the Gaines family’s latest venture is now officially up and running.

“Happy Grand Opening @magnoliapress!” Joanna captioned a pair of photos of the new business. “If you’re a local or just visiting, be sure and stop by and try a few of my favorites.”

The Kansas native went onto share that her preferred Magnolia Press items are the 1905 coffee — the restaurant’s house latte infused with toasted marshmallow and vanilla — the chocolate cake, which is filled with cream and topped with chocolate ganache, and the artichoke croissant.

“#icallthatlunch,” The Magnolia Story author added.

Judging by the snapshots Joanna shared, Magnolia Press’ grand opening was quite the event. In one photo, the exterior of the coffee house was decorated with an array of different-sized balloons.

The celebratory decorations were also on display inside the restaurant, as several white, gold, silver and rose gold balloons playfully lined a portion of the ceiling.

Not surprisingly, many of Joanna’s friends and fans were pleased to hear that Magnolia Press is now open. “Congratulations,” commented entrepreneur Adrienne Bosh. “Can’t wait to come and see it!!!” As a fan put it: “This is my actual dream. My heart can’t take it.”

Several of Joanna’s social media followers also remarked that they were eager to pay the new coffee shop a visit, while one woman mentioned she was coming all the way from Salt Lake City, Utah, just to check out the chic establishment.

When the home improvement guru stopped by Magnolia Press ahead of the soft opening last month, she was clearly pleased with the final result. “I’m not leaving,” she declared as she worked on her computer in one of the restaurant’s brown leather booths.

Joanna and Chip, 44, announced their plans to open a coffee shop in February. Now, Magnolia Press is ready to delight visitors to Magnolia Market!