From reality TV to Ivy League! Joanna Gaines took to Instagram on Sunday, June 2, to share a personal accomplishment she and husband Chip Gaines recently shared — completing Harvard University’s 2019 selective Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports program.

“What we witnessed this week at @harvardhbs was human beings at their very finest,” Joanna, 41, captioned a photo of a large group of students including Chip and singer Ciara. “85 people from all around the world, from all different walks of lives, with different cultural backgrounds, religions, political beliefs and professions.”

The We Are the Gardeners author continued: “We learned from one another and spoke into each other’s lives, sometimes challenging but always valuing every perspective. Not a single one of us were alike, and yet by doing something as simple as listening to and respecting one another, we were challenged and made better.”

Joanna went on to thank Harvard professor Anita Elberse for her “leadership” and “passion” which “caused grown, busy adults to think with curiosity about” their “own businesses and about the world around us.”

The Fixer Upper star couldn’t let the opportunity to gush over her husband pass her by. “Oh and one more thing,” she wrote. “I know I might be biased but I’d like to officially cast my vote for Chip as CLASS PREZ. #ChipForPrez.”

The mom of five, who celebrated her 16th wedding anniversary with Chip earlier this week, later added a series of photos that included Chip rocking a Harvard sweater, one of the couple holding up their completed paperwork, and another sitting next to NBA star Kevin Love. “Course complete! School looks good on you @chipgaines,” she captioned the pics.

Other celebrities who completed the course this year included professional basketball player Luc Mbah a Moute, actor Eric Olsen, Australian soccer star Tim Cahill, German soccer star Oliver Kahn and NBA star Julius Randle. The students attended the courses from Wednesday, May 29, to Saturday, June 1.

Professor Elberse also shared a heartfelt post on Sunday with a message to those who attended. “… and that’s a wrap! Another edition of #BEMS in the books, with a truly spectacular group of humans,” she wrote alongside a picture of herself standing in front of the classroom with her students behind her. “Thank you everyone for giving it your all — I already miss you, and am tempted to go back to McCollum 202 this morning just to see if anyone else will show up. 😉 My heart is full, and I really have the best job in the world.”

