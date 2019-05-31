No need to fix up this relationship! Former Fixer Upper star Joanna Gaines paid tribute to her husband, Chip Gaines, on their 16th wedding anniversary.

“16 years and it feels like we’re just getting started,” Joanna, 41, captioned an Instagram picture on Friday, May 31. “I love you Chip Carter Gaines #16.”

Chip, 44, took to Twitter to express his love for his wife. “Happy #16th anniversary Joanna! A.k.a. Jojo, joey, jo, boss, mom, ma ma, mommy, sweetgirl, kiddo,. My girl by any other name,” he wrote. “But my BEST day is still the day you officially became Joanna Lea Stevens Gaines! #heresToManyMore I love u.”

The HGTV stars tied the knot on May 31, 2003.

Ten years after saying “I do,” Chip, 44, and Joanna became hosts of the home improvement series Fixer Upper, which ran from 2013 to 2018. Less than one year after the show ended, it was announced that the duo would be expanding their empire and opening a coffee shop in Waco, Texas, where they currently live. Chip and Joanna also own Magnolia Market at the Silos, a shopping center with games, food trucks and a garden, and a family restaurant called Magnolia Table.

Additionally, the pair announced in November 2018 that they would be returning to TV via their own television network. “We’re gonna really carve it out in a way that really makes sense to us and our family,” Chip explained on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon at the time. “It’s gonna be filmed a lot in Waco, Texas, so we don’t have to travel a whole lot.”

But the happily married couple have more on their plates than just businesses — Chip and Joanna also share five children: Drake, Ella, Duke, Emmie and Crew. With such a busy schedule, the Magnolia Table cookbook author understands that it is easy for moms to feel guilty about not being home with their kids more frequently.

“Replace the word guilt with grace. Look for grace in the moments, the small wins that lead to the greatest investments in their hearts,” she encouraged on Instagram in November 2018. “Don’t spend another second focusing on failure. Instead use whatever time and whatever energy you have and look for the moments where grace can be found.”

