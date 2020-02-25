Next steps! Joanna Gaines and Chip Gaines’ eldest and youngest sons both reached major milestones on the same day.

“Drake waited in line for an hour and finally got called up to get his drivers permit and then my 15-year-old little boy drove home with Chip and all of a sudden he is all grown up,” the Magnolia Table author, 41, captioned a Monday, February 24, Instagram photo of Drake at the DMV. “It’s crazy because this morning I spent most of my time teaching Crew how to go up and down the stairs because he is still so wobbly (his weight is not distributed evenly quite yet). He used to reach for my hand when climbing the stairs so I could help him and now he insists on doing it himself.”

The Kansas native went on to write about the “wide” gap between her sons’ circumstances, noting that the “feeling on both is somehow the same.” She added, “So many hard and beautiful moments of beginnings and ends. Parenthood is all about training these babies up to eventually let them go. May we savor all the big and quiet moments along the way.”

The We Are the Gardeners author and her husband, 45, tied the knot in 2003 and welcomed Drake that same year. The Fixer Upper stars went on to welcome Ella, 13, Duke, 11, Emmie, 10, and Crew, 20 months.

Despite their big brood, Chip still “want[s] more kids” with his wife. “I could see Crew having a little sibling and me being like, ‘I love this woman,’” the New Mexico native told Willie Geist on Sunday Today in October 2019.

Joanna chimed in, “When I’m 50, Chip’s going to want more kids. Just know, this is going to be the headline forever — Jo’s pregnant again. Chip with children is like business — there’s never too many. I’m like, ‘Chip I think we’ve got enough, I think we’re good!’ That’s how Chip is with children. He’s like, ‘I just think we can keep having them!’ I think Chip just loves a full plate.”

The Capital Gaines author previously spoke about wanting to add another baby to their brood. “There’s a running joke with the people that run in our circles where any time things are going well between Joanna and I, at the end of that statement, I’ll sarcastically say — used to be sarcastically — ‘No. 5, No. 5,'” Chip said during a September panel. “Well, now we’ve got five children. So now, sarcastically, I would say, ‘No. 6, No. 6,’ when things were going well.”