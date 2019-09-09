



The more, the merrier? Chip Gaines joked about adding baby No. 6 to his and Joanna Gaines’ brood.

“There’s a running joke with the people that run in our circles where any time things are going well between Joanna and I, at the end of that statement, I’ll sarcastically say — used to be sarcastically — ‘No. 5, No. 5,’” the Capital Gaines author, 44, said at the Chip & Joanna Gaines Spotlight at Inbound 2019 on Friday, September 6. “Well, now we’ve got five children. So now, sarcastically, I would say, ‘No. 6, No. 6,’ when things were going well.”

The Fixer Upper alums welcomed their fifth child, Crew, in July 2018. The now-24-month-old joined older siblings Drake, 16, Ella, 12, Duke, 11, and Emmie, 9.

In November 2017, Chip said that he wanted more kids with his wife, 41. “We had four babies right before the show started and then we’ve had zero babies since the show started,” the HGTV star told ABC News at the time. “For me, I’m really excited to go back and try to maybe … try to make some more babies.”

He added that Joanna may not be on the same page as him, admitting, “Maybe. … We have different answers.”

When it comes to balancing her family with her career, the Magnolia Story author wrote on Instagram in April 2017 that it takes constant communication. “I explain that I have to work just like they have to go to school,” the Kansas native wrote a the time. “I also let them know that what I’m doing at work that day — whether it’s filming the show or going into the office — and what time I’ll be home. Taking a few seconds to let them in on this other huge part of my life has really helped them understand that Mom and Dad have a big job to do.”

With reporting by Abby Champagne

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!