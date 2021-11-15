Chris Daughtry and Wife Deanna Daughtry’s Family Album: Photos

Chris Daughtry’s darlings! The American Idol alum isn’t just a talented singer but a doting dad as well.

When the North Carolina native married Deanna Daughtry (née Gotreau) in 2000, the Tennessee native already had two children from a previous relationship — daughter Hannah, born in September 1996, and son Griffin, born in June 1998.

The Daughtry frontman and Deanna went on to welcome twins Adalynn and Noah via surrogate in November 2010. The Grammy nominee announced that they were expecting a son and daughter in a blog post four months prior, writing, “Big news — Deanna and I are havin’ a boy and a girl. We’re very excited about that. We do have names picked out but we’re going to keep them to ourselves until further notice. … Deanna and I are overjoyed about this double blessing.”

In a May 2010 statement on their website, the couple noted that Deanna’s “partial hysterectomy in 2006” led to their IVF and surrogacy journey.

The “It’s Not Over” singer gushed to Rolling Stone about the little ones in November 2013, saying that he was “always going to fight for them … and pick them up when they fall down.”

Chris added, “I think every dad probably feels this way about their kids: No matter how old they get or how young they are.”

Eight years later, Deanna’s eldest daughter was tragically found dead in her Nashville home. “My first born. I love you endlessly Hannah,” the massage therapist wrote via Instagram in November 2021. “Our family would like to thank you all for the outpouring of love as we grieve the loss of my daughter Hannah. We are awaiting the autopsy results to determine how Hannah sustained the injuries that caused her death. Our hearts are broken.”

Her husband, who immediately canceled his upcoming concerts, added in a post of his own: “I am still processing the last 24 hours. I am absolutely devastated and heartbroken. I just recently lost my mother to cancer, but I was blessed with the chance to say goodbye and I was processing it privately. We never got to say goodbye to our precious Hannah and it’s another huge hit to our family. Thank you all for your kind words and condolences. They are truly felt and appreciated. I am now taking time be present with my family as we attempt to heal from this devastating loss.”

The songwriter also shared a message to Hannah: “I love you. I miss you. I wish I could hold you. This hurts so deeply.”

