Christina Aguilera and her fiancé, Matthew Rutler, enjoyed a dreamy couple of days at Disneyland with kids Max, 12, and Summer, 5.

“Fun family weekend at @disneyland,” the Grammy winner, 39, captioned a Wednesday, January 29, Instagram slideshow. “Shoutout to Mulan. 20 years later and the movie and its music is still so special to us. #HappiestPlace.”

In the social media upload, Aguilera, who sang “Reflection” for the 1998 film Mulan, documented their time at Disney. The family of four posed with princesses, blew bubbles, went on rides and rocked Mickey Mouse apparel.

The former Voice judge and Rutler, 34, got engaged in February 2014 and welcomed August six months later. The “Genie in a Bottle” singer shares her son with her ex-husband, Jordan Bratman.

The former couple, who were married from 2005 to 2011, reunited earlier this month to celebrate Aguilera’s birthday. “We make blended families work,” the New York native captioned a January 14 Instagram post. “It’s a beautiful thing.”

The actress gave birth to Max in 2008 as “a very young mom” at age 27. She isn’t planning on having more children “as of now,” but told Haute Living in September: “What the universe thinks will be, will be. Who knows what’s in the future?”

Max and August have influenced “everything” Aguilera has decided to do career-wise since their arrivals. “I made the decision for quite some time not to tour for a while because I thought it was the best thing to make a more stable, routine life for my children,” the Burlesque star told the outlet at the time. “Even when I took the spot on [The Voice], it wasn’t really something I wanted to pursue. I just decided, ‘It keeps me in L.A. and in a place where I can focus on my kids.’”

She added, “They give me the opportunity to play and be able to instill and encourage their imaginations. You’re part of these amazing little people’s lives, and it teaches you patience and teaches you things about yourself that you don’t like, that you want to work on. It’s a constant journey of learning. They teach me so much, and they challenge me all the time to be better.”

