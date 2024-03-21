UFC legend Conor McGregor made his film debut in 2024’s Road House, the remake of the 1989 hit starring Patrick Swayze.

McGregor stars as Knox, a mafioso tasked with hunting down Elwood Dalton, played by Jake Gyllenhaal. It’s a change of pace for the former featherweight and lightweight champion, who was the world’s highest-paid athlete in 2021, earning $180 million, according to Forbes.

But while McGregor’s accolades are a mile long and his bank account has more digits than a phone book, not much is known about his family life. The boxer prefers to keep his private life private, only occasionally giving us glimpses behind the curtain and into his personal world with fiancée Dee Devlin and their four children.

McGregor gave fans one such glimpse in March 2024 when he told E! News that his kids are following in his footsteps — not in fighting, but in dance.

“I do a little bit of riverdancing. I [did] Irish dancing for sure in school,” he said at the Road House New York City premiere. “My children are doing it. They love it. Irish dancing is a beautiful, traditional dancing art, and we love it.”

He added that dance skills can translate directly to fighting.

“That’s why I have my son in it,” he said. “I know he’ll be nimble on the feet and light on the feet.”

Scroll down to meet McGregor’s whole family.