Jake Gyllenhaal turned his latest red carpet appearance into a sweet date night outing.

The actor, 43, was on hand to celebrate the premiere of his upcoming film, Road House, on Tuesday, March 19, and brought girlfriend Jeanne Cadieu along for the ride. They were accompanied by Gyllenhaal’s parents, Stephen Gyllenhaal and Naomi Foner Gyllenhaal, who posed for photos outside Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

The foursome cozied up for their photo opp, with Gyllenhaal rocking a dark suit and yellow tie and Cadieu, 28, wearing a black belted dress and gold statement necklace. She wore her hair in soft loose curls and sported a nude lip.

Road House, which lands on Amazon Prime Thursday, March 21, is a remake of the 1989 action film starring Patrick Swayze and Sam Elliot. The rebooted thriller, which follows an ex-UFC fighter who takes a job as a bouncer at a honky tonk, features Conor McGregor and Post Malone in leading roles.

Gyllenhaal and Cadieu, whose relationship Us Weekly confirmed in December 2018, made an appearance at the London premiere for the film last week, looking loved up in matching ties and white button-downs.

The pair marked their public debut at the movie premiere of Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter in September 2021. “They looked cozy together. He wrapped his arm around her for photo opps. She seems to get along with Maggie and Peter [Sarsgaard, Maggie’s husband] well like she’s already part of the family,” an eyewitness told Us at the time, adding that Gyllenhaal seemed “very happy” to have Cadieu by his side.

Gyllenhaal has remained mostly mum about his model girlfriend over the years, though a source revealed to Us that their 16-year age gap hasn’t been an issue. “Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person,” the insider told Us. “She and Jake really took things slow, but are now pretty serious.”

Gyllenhaal alluded to his relationship with Cadieu while speaking to British Vogue in 2020, noting that he had “lightened up” over the past few years. “I’ve turned to my family, I’ve turned to my friends and I’ve turned to love. I’m a little less interested in the work, I would say, and more interested in that,” he said, noting that he “definitely” wants to be a dad someday.

Gyllenhaal, who has previously been linked to Kirsten Dunst, Reese Witherspoon and Taylor Swift, reinforced that his girlfriend shares a similar sentiment when it comes to keeping their relationship out of the limelight. “That’s part of the reason why I just adore her,” the actor told Howard Stern in October 2021. “And not at all the main reason but, you know, one of them.”

He added, “I love her so much. She’s such a good person.”

Gyllenhaal emphasized that he has kids and marriage on the brain, hinting at an exciting future with Cadieu.

“All I want is to be a good husband and a father. … That really is what I want,” he told the radio talk show host. “And now that I have fulfilled a lot of things in my career that I feel comfortable with, I can safely say that. I don’t know if I could have said that before.”