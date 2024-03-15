Jake Gyllenhaal and Jeanne Cadieu were a fashionably united front at the London screening of Road House.

The lovebirds hit the Thursday, March 14, red carpet in coordinated outfits. Gyllenhaal, 43 — who stars in the film as an ex-UFC fighter who takes on a job as a bouncer at a Florida Keys road house — rocked an oversized textured blazer with slouchy pants. Underneath, he opted for an Oxford shirt and burgundy tie. He topped his look off with brown lace-up boots. (The film is a remake of the 1989 movie of the same name starring Patrick Swayze, Sam Elliott and Kelly Lynch.)

Cadieu, 28, also sported a tie, pairing her black accessory with a white button-up shirt that featured sleeves made to look like flowers. She paired the top with tailored black pants and a Valentino handbag. She wore her hair in shaggy waves and sported soft glam.

Us Weekly confirmed in December 2018 that Gyllenhaal and Cadieu were dating.

“Jeanne is very mature for her age. She’s quirky, smart and loves history, reading; she’s a really great and well-rounded person,” a source told Us at the time regarding the duo’s 16-year age gap. “She and Jake really took things slow but are now pretty serious.”



The twosome primarily kept their blossoming romance private before making their red carpet debut at the movie premiere of his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Lost Daughter in September 2021.

“They looked cozy together. He wrapped his arm around her for photo opps. She seems to get along with Maggie and Peter [Sarsgaard, Maggie’s husband] well like she’s already part of the family,” an eyewitness told Us at the time, noting Jake seemed “very happy” to have Cadieu on his arm.