In it together. Criss Angel posted pictures with his 5-year-old son, Johnny, in the hospital amid the little one’s chemotherapy treatment.

“Back today for a long day of chemo,” the illusionist, 52, captioned Thursday, December 26, photos on Instagram of himself in bed with Johnny.

The New York native, who also shares son Xristos, 11 months, with Shaunyl Benson, went on to share shots of his eldest resting beneath a blanket on his Instagram Story. “Reality,” Angel wrote. “Chemo treatment. Sad! ANGRY! But we WILL get through this!”

Earlier this month, the Mindfreak author revealed that Johnny’s cancer had returned. “He got diagnosed with pediatric cancer before he was 2 years old, he’s been in treatment for over three years, he’s been in remission, but unfortunately he had a relapse and he’s going back into the hospital on Monday,” Angel explained to TMZ at the time.

He added, “We’re partly out here in California because we take Johnny to Disney. I’m taking him to Universal tomorrow.”

The little one had surgery on December 10 to “place his new port in and begin chemo,” Angel wrote on Instagram at the time. “It pains my heart that I could not be there but will soon enough. I’m thankful to my love @shaunylbenson for being the best mum our son could ever have and her parents who have been so amazing and helpful. Thank you @kenbenson2012 & Judy! My love is always with you my family. We also want to thank everyone for continuing to think and pray for our beautiful son.”

The former Angeldust frontman told Us Weekly exclusively how hard it was to watch his son’s daily rounds of chemotherapy in July 2017, explaining, “I wish that I could take that disease and let him be free of it. No child should have to go through what he’s going through. He’s just a great, very bright, very happy boy that unfortunately has to go through a horrible experience. But he’s doing as well as he can do and he’s a really tough little boy.”

