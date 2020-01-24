Kids Criss Angel’s Son Johnny, 5, Comes Home From Hospital After Chemotherapy: ‘Anything Is Possible’ By Riley Cardoza 8 hours ago Courtesy Shaunyl Benson/Instagram 6 2 / 6 Darling Decor Johnny was photographed during his treatment, surrounded by stickers. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Duchess Meghan’s Le Specs Sunglasses Are Back in Stock — For Now Whitney Port Can’t Stop Talking About These Blue Light Blocking Glasses The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News