Football star Marvin Jones Jr.’s family has had his back ever since he drafted into the NFL in 2012.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver wed his longtime love, Jazmyn Jones, in 2014 and the two have welcomed six children together — Marvin III, Mareon, Murrell, Mya, Marlo and Mila. The family faced tragedy in December 2019 when Marlo died at 6 months old.

“Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” Marvin revealed in an Instagram post at the time. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us everyday [sic], with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

In October 2023, Marvin announced that he would be “stepping away” from the Lions for the remainder of the 2023/2024 NFL season due to unspecified “personal family matters.” He explained: “Although this was no easy decision, I cannot be the person/player that I need to be for this team as well as tend to my family from afar.”

Scroll below to see Marvin’s sweetest family moments with his wife and kids: