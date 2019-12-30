



Marvin Jones posted an emotional tribute to his 6-month-old son, Marlo, two days after the little one’s death.

“Marlo, I still can’t believe you’re not here with us, but you’re there looking at us with this smile,” the professional football player, 29, captioned a slideshow of pictures on Sunday, December 29, translated from Spanish. “THE WORLD LOVES YOU, SON. I LOVE YOU SON. My heart.”

In the photos, the Los Angeles native stood on the sidelines of Sunday’s Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers game with his wife, Jazmyn Jones, and kids Marvin, Mareon, Murrell and Mya. Ford Field’s screen showed a smiling photo of Marlo at the time, reading, “In loving memory of Marlo Jones. 2019-2019.”

The athlete revealed that his youngest had died in a Saturday, December 28, Instagram post. “Yesterday the Lord called home a piece of my family’s heart, Marlo,” the wide receiver wrote at the time. “It is hard to believe that our little angel, our fighter from day one, our son ‘Marlito’ has unfortunately passed away and is no longer here with us. Marlo, the joy that you brought to us every day, with that smile, and that energy was like heaven on earth. You will always be in our hearts. We will always remember you.”

The NFL player also shared some of the moments he’ll miss with Marlo, writing, “We did not get the chance to hear your first words (It would’ve been in Spanish too). We didn’t get to see you run with your brothers and sister, you ran with them with your eyes every day. We know that everything that We do from here on out will be with you. Every step we take, you will be with us. Whenever we have a bad day, We will think of your smile. We miss you already buddy and will forever love you. Rest peacefully our sweet baby boy. You have gained your wings.”

Marvin’s team released a statement that same day, reading, “Earlier today, we were informed by Marvin and Jazmyn Jones about the sudden passing of their youngest son, Marlo. The Detroit Lions fully support Marvin and Jazmyn during this extremely difficult time. Marvin and Jazmyn embody the true meaning of family, and the example they set has made them an inspiration to so many in our community. We thank everyone for the outpouring of support. On behalf of the Jones family, we ask that everyone respect the privacy of the matter at this time.”