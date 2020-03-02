Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Their Kids Support Zaya at Performance

Her happy place! Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and their family cheered on Zaya during her Sunday, March 1, performance.

“J.O.Y. ~ A Feeling Of Great Pleasure And Happiness!” the retired NBA player, 38, captioned a video of his daughter singing in a group onstage while he and his wife, 47, clapped from the audience. “That’s What Watching Zaya Sing And Dance Last Night Felt Like For Our Family.”

The athlete went on to post a smiling shot of Zaya clutching two bouquets, writing, “Enough Said.”

Union also shared a photo of their family crowded around the preteen. “Our village,” the actress captioned her Instagram Story upload.

Last month, the A Father First author confirmed that Zaya came out as transgender. “[She] said, ‘Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. And I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,’” Wade told Ellen DeGeneres during a February appearance. “Now it’s our job to one, go out and get information, to reach out to every relationship that we have. … We’re just trying to figure out as much information as we can to make sure that we give our child the best opportunity to be her best self.”

In order to do that, Union contacted the cast of Pose, the FX series which made TV history by having the largest cast of trans actors.

The Chicago native went on to say later that same month that his daughter has known her gender identity “for nine years, since she was 3 years old.” He told Robin Roberts at the time: “We’ve asked questions and we’ve learned. But she’s known. I knew early on that I had to check myself. That’s what I knew. I knew early on that I had to ask myself questions.”

Wade explained, “As I got older and I watched my daughter grow, I had to go and look at myself in the mirror and say, ‘Who are you? What are you going to do if your child comes home and says, ‘Dad, I’m not a boy. … I’m a trans girl.’ What are you going to do?’ That was my moment of real.”

The former Miami Heat player welcomed Zaya in 2007 with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches. Wade also shares son Zaire, 18, with his high school sweetheart, 38, as well as son Xavier, 6, with Aja Metoyer. He and Union welcomed daughter Kaavia, now 15 months, via surrogate in November 2018.