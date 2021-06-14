It’s time to make Father’s Day fun! With Sugarfina candy collections, Man Crates’ gourmet grilled cheese sets and more, it’s easy to surprise someone special in your life on Sunday, June 20.

Any Simpsons fan with a sweet tooth will enjoy Sugarfina’s latest five-piece bundle, which features five kinds of candy inspired by the long-running Fox show’s five main characters. From Maggie’s strawberry gummies shaped like pacifiers to Homer’s cereal bites modeled after his favorite pink doughnuts, the treats are too cute.

Buy the candy cubes separately or go for the whole set, including Bart’s apple skateboards, Lisa’s pineapple saxophones and Marge’s chocolate pearls.

If you’re shopping for someone who prefers savory to sweet, you can’t go wrong with a Man Crates purchase. Not only does the grilled cheese crate feature a basket that can hold and flip two sandwiches at once on a grill or open flame, but the box also includes a stainless-steel chop and scraper — plus yummy add-ons.

For the father who wants to spice up his wardrobe instead of his kitchen, look no further than AETHER Apparel’s Laurentic Crew Tee. Sold in bone and onyx black, the staple shirt is a stylish go-to with a patch pocket in contrast fabric. The detail includes AETHER’s signature notch and pen slot.

Pull the casual look together with Skecher’s GOwalk Arch Fit Idyllic Sneaker, which will give dads the support they need for long family walks. The classic sneaker features mesh soft fabric and matching laces.

Perfect for a hike, combine the shoes with a backpack. Portovino’s Day Pack doesn’t just hold essentials. It also holds a secret, zippered compartment for alcoholic beverages brought on the go.

Dads can even step into their Skechers for a morning workout at home, with the help of a Power Tower Home Gym. Available in red or black, the machine has a vertical knee raise station, a built-in pull-up bar, dip station, and push-up enhancing bars. While the home gym is made from durable steel, it has cushions for comfortable exercising.

Keep scrolling to see more of the best buys for Father’s Day, from Levain Bakery’s gift boxes to Bath and Body Works’ sprays.