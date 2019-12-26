Happy holidays from Hawaii! Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade spent Christmas on a family vacation with their kids Zion, 12, and Kaavia, 13 months.

“1st holiday family trip since @dwyanewade retired,” the actress, 47, captioned a December 20 Instagram upload. “Pray for us. @kaaviajames has been on 10 soooooo I apologize in advance to everyone on the plane. We have complimentary earplugs. #WadeWorldTour2019.”

The We’re Going to Need More Wine author continued to document their family trip on social media, from bikini selfies and colorful sunsets to festive family photos and PDA pictures.

Wade, 37, who also welcomed Zaire, 17, and Xavier, 6, in previous relationships, retired from the NBA in April.

“He has no idea what’s happening,” Union joked about her husband’s new life during an appearance on The Late Late Show With James Corden the following month. “When he got into the NBA, he didn’t have any money, he was pretty close to poverty. [Now] he has no idea how much milk costs. He’s like, ‘What is that? About $20?’ and I’m like, ‘What kind of goat’s blood milk are you [drinking?] … It’s like he’s just come out of a coma.”

Now that Wade is off the court, the athlete has been spending more time at home with his family. He recently defended Zion’s decision to wear fake nails after posting a family Thanksgiving photo on Twitter.

“I’ve seen some post-thanksgiving hate on social about my family photo,” he wrote in response to criticism at the time. “Stupidity is apart of this world we live in—so I get it. But here’s the thing—I’ve been chosen to lead my family not y’all. So we will continue to be us and support each other with pride, love & a smile!”

The Chicago native added, “As a parent my only goal is that my kids feel that i see them, love them and support them.”

Keep scrolling to see how Wade and Union have been enjoying their time in Hawaii with their preteen and toddler.