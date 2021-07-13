Moms Hilaria Baldwin Shares Nursing Pics While Raising 6 Kids: Breast-Feeding Album By Riley Cardoza 7 hours ago Courtesy of Hilaria Baldwin 35 1 / 35 July 2021 Hilaria joked via Instagram Stories that her sweatshirt turned into “a scarf” while breast-feeding. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News Stars — They’re Just Like Us! Serena Williams Through the Years: From Tennis Champion to Motherhood and More Whoopi Goldberg Through the Years: From EGOT Win to Hosting ‘The View’ More News