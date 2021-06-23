Feeling formal! Alec Baldwin and Hilaria Baldwin matched their six children in black suits and neck ties at the Tuesday, June 22, premiere of Boss Baby: Family Business.

“Some Bossy Baldwinitos,” the fitness guru, 37, captioned an Instagram photo from the red carpet. “Zoom in — each face is priceless.”

In the social media upload, the Boston native rocked a suit with Lucia, 3 months, on her hip, while Alec held Eduardo, 9 months. Rafael, 6, and Leonardo, 4, stood on either side of their dad with Romeo, 3, and Carmen, 7, holding hands on the edge of the group.

Alec, 63, who is also the father of daughter Ireland, 25, with ex-wife Kim Basinger, shared similar photos to his own account. The Saturday Night Live alum joked, “Will the real Boss Baby please stand up?”

His wife documented their prep for the event on her Instagram Story. “I want him to wear a black suit,” Hilaria wrote. “He wants navy. He said, ‘What do you think I am? A funeral director?’ Spoiler alert: He came out in a black suit.”

The “Mom Brain” podcast cohost then simultaneously fed her youngest two children bottles as they set “off for baby business.” The little ones were “super excited” for the “important” moment, she added.

Hilaria breast-fed Lucia after the event. “Boss mission complete,” the former yoga instructor wrote alongside a selfie. “Snack time.”

The event marked Hilaria’s first red carpet experience since she came under fire in December 2020 for allegedly faking her Spanish heritage. At the time, the Living Clearly Method author took a social media hiatus.

“I’ve spent the last month listening, reflecting, and asking myself how I can learn and grow,” Hilaria told her Instagram followers upon her February return. “My parents raised my brother and me with two cultures, American and Spanish, and I feel a true sense of belonging to both. The way I’ve spoken about myself and my deep connection to two cultures could have been better explained – I should have been more clear and I’m sorry. I’m proud of the way I was raised, and we’re raising our children to share the same love and respect for both.”

The Yoga Vida creator hoped to reconnect with her fans, she concluded, writing, “Being vulnerable and pushing ourselves to learn and grow is what we’ve built our community on, and I hope to get back to the supportive and kind environment we’ve built together.”

Keep scrolling to see Hilaria and her family twinning on the red carpet on Tuesday.