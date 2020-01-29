Darling decor! Teddi Mellencamp is gearing up for her baby girl’s arrival with a cute, colorful nursery.

“I never had a knack for design and when I had Edwin [Arroyave] design [the nursery], he just chose everything to be white (with kids!!) so I thought it would be best to have a pro come in and do it,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, 38, who worked with Modsy on the room, told Us Weekly in a statement on Wednesday, January 29. “I just wanted something fun and modern.”

The reality star credited the interior design company for taking her “jumbled words of clean, organized and family feel and bringing to life exactly what” she and her husband, 42, wanted. She added, “It’s one less thing to give me anxiety.”

Us broke the news in September that John Mellencamp’s daughter is pregnant with baby No. 3. She and the Skyline Security Management founder welcomed daughter Slate, 7, and son Cruz, 5, in 2012 and 2014, respectively. Arroyave also has an 11-year-old daughter, Isabella, from a previous relationship.

“They are so excited,” the South Carolina native told Us of their kids at the time. “They’ve been talking about it for a long time and actually it’s been my son who’s been like, ‘Mom, we need to have another baby,’ and I never wanted to get his hopes up. So when we told him, he was through the roof. So excited.”

The Bravo personality added, “They’re already calling it ‘their baby,’ and they have names picked for if it’s a boy or a girl — they’re ready!”

Later that same month, the “Teddi Tea Pod” podcast host revealed the sex of her and Arroyave’s baby-to-be with pink confetti. “It’s a girl! Of course, we would have been equally excited either way, as @tedwinator, the kids and I are just blessed to have a healthy baby no matter the gender,” she wrote on Instagram at the time. “Although I did promise Cruz he could help name her so not sure she’ll be too thrilled being called ‘Catboy’ Arroyave.”

