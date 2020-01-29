Pregnancies Inside Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘Fun and Modern’ Nursery Ahead of Baby No. 3 By Riley Cardoza January 29, 2020 Claire Leahy/Modsy 5 4 / 5 Accent Pieces Teddi posed on the matching rug, reaching for the closet doors. Back to top In order to view the gallery, please allow Manage Cookies More News The Sustainable Sneaker With a 5,000-Person Waitlist Is Finally Back in Stock Kristin Cavallari Swears by This Gentle Retinol for an Ageless Complexion The Secret to Seriously Slaying J. Lo’s 10-Day Diet Challenge More News