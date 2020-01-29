Pregnancies

Inside Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp’s ‘Fun and Modern’ Nursery Ahead of Baby No. 3

By
Inside Pregnant Teddi Mellencamp Fun Modern Nursery Ahead Baby 3
 Claire Leahy/Modsy
5
4 / 5

Accent Pieces

Teddi posed on the matching rug, reaching for the closet doors.

Back to top