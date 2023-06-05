Working dad. Actor Ioan Gruffudd has become the father of two girls amid his decades-long career in the entertainment industry.

Gruffudd and his now ex-wife, Alice Evans, tied the knot in 2007. Two years later, the former couple welcomed their first child together, daughter Ella, in September 2009.

“Ella’s very, very strong. She’s like her mother, so I’ve got my work cut out for me at home,” the Fantastic Four actor said of his then-2-year-old daughter on an April 2012 episode of The Rachael Ray Show. “She’s insistent on not going in her bed right now.”

The pair’s family continued to grow in May 2013, as a rep for the 102 Dalmatians costars confirmed to Us Weekly that Evans was pregnant with her and Gruffudd’s second child. They welcomed daughter Elsie that September.

Gruffudd and the Vampire Diaries alum continued to raise their family of four together until Evans revealed in January 2021 that the San Andreas star had left her after 13 years of marriage. “Me and our young daughters girls [sic] are very confused and sad,” she tweeted at the time. “We haven’t been given a reason except that he ‘no longer loves me’. I’m so sorry.”

In another since-deleted tweet, the Liars All actress claimed that she had endured “six months of harassment” from Gruffudd, adding, “I cannot live anymore like this.”

The exes later addressed their split in a joint statement to Us, stating, “As you can imagine, this is an incredibly difficult time for our family and we remain committed to our children. Thank you for respecting our privacy.”

In February 2021, Evans wrote via Instagram that she still loved Gruffudd despite their breakup, claiming that she was “still fighting” for their marriage. “The pain is excruciating but I am stronger than an ox, and though I weep all day when my kids aren’t looking, at night I add up figures and plan futures for us and you know what?” the Blackball star wrote. “I will do those two angels right if it’s all I ever do.! ❤️💕.”

Gruffudd officially filed for divorce in March 2021. Evans later admitted that she was concerned as to how their split would affect their children’s future relationships.

“I’m scared that my little girls will be disappointed by their Dads [sic] behavior and model that in their future relations with the opposite sex,” she explained in a since-deleted Instagram post. “I’m also scared of my ex-husband’s response to the fact that I had commented on his sudden decision to serve me. I know he’ll be angry. (he is always angry – he was born angry).”

Several months later, Evans shared an email she allegedly received from her estranged husband regarding their kids, in which he claimed that she “commandeered” a FaceTime call between himself and Elsie. “In the future, if you wish to discuss Elise’s [sic] education or learning needs, please ensure you make arrangements with me through the wizard to discuss such matters,” he allegedly wrote in October 2021. She fired back by claiming Gruffudd had been ghosting her “for almost 10 months” and that his correspondence came out of the blue.

Amid the duo’s ongoing custody battle, Gruffudd moved on with Bianca Wallace in 2021. Two years later, Ella filed a “domestic violence prevention” restraining order against her father and the model following an alleged incident at the couple’s home, according to record obtained by Us. Reps did not immediately comment at the time, and a hearing was set for June 2023.

