Jenelle Evans and her mom, Barbara Evans, appear to be mending fences after decades of drama. The former Teen Mom 2 stars enjoyed a family vacation in Puerto Rico three months after Jenelle was granted custody of her 13-year-old son Jace.

“The other day was spent at once of the many waterfalls in beautiful #PuertoRico 🇵🇷🏝️,” the former MTV personality, 31, captioned a series of Instagram photos with her family splashing around at Gozalandia Waterfall on Thursday, June 15. “Def visit here if you have the chance one day!”

In the first snap — a group family photo — Jenelle posed with her husband, David Eason, and four out of five of the children in their blended family. The Read Between the Lines author shares Jace with ex Andrew Lewis, 8-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old daughter Ensley with her husband. Eason, for his part, is also father of 15-year-old daughter Maryssa, whom he shares with ex Whitney Johnson. (Kaden, Eason’s 9-year-old son with Olivia Leedham, was not in the photo.)

Barbara, for her part, linked arms with Kaiser as the whole group posed in their swimsuits in front of the waterfall.

The Evans-Eason family getaway to Puerto Rico is just the latest in a new series of get-togethers with Barbara. While Teen Mom 2 fans have watched Jenelle and her mom butt heads for 13 years as MTV cameras rolled, their dynamic underwent a profound shift in March — when Us Weekly broke the news that Jenelle was granted full custody of her eldest son after 13 years in Barbara’s care.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

“My mom and I decided together to grant full custody back to me because we want to build our relationship back as mother and daughter,” the North Carolina native exclusively told Us in a statement at the time. “Also, my mother agrees it’s time for Jace to be back with his siblings and living with a mother and father.”

Jenelle elaborated: “She also thinks it’s important for Jace to be around a father figure to learn ‘boy things’ and have ‘men talk.’ She has seen the way David parents my children and she knows we’re able to handle it.”

Ultimately, the reality TV personality noted that she and Barbara “want to all get along for the sake of the children and like I said before, building back our relationship as mother and daughter. … It’s a done deal!”

While there has undoubtedly been drama in many of Jenelle’s relationships — including her marriage to Eason — the whole family’s dynamic seems to have improved since the OnlyFans content creator was awarded custody of Jace.

“It’s nice when we can all get along 💐❤️ #HappyMothersDay,” Jenelle wrote via Instagram last month alongside a series of family photos with her mom, Barbara, in honor of Mother’s Day.

Keep scrolling to see Jenelle’s family vacay photos: