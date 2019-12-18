Toddlers Jeremy Roloff and Audrey Roloff’s Daughter Ember, 2, Spends Night in Hospital After Fever Spikes By Riley Cardoza 4 hours ago Courtesy of Audrey Roloff/Instagram 5 6 / 5 Baby Bump “This is how our night has been going,” Audrey captioned a mother-daughter shot. Back to top More News Taylor Swift, Katy Perry and More Musicians Who Put Their Pets in Music Videos 10 Best TV Pets Of All Time: Snoopy, Comet and More! Craziest Things Celebrities Do for Their Pets: Lisa Vanderpump, Mariah Carey and More More News