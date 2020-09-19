Family man! Jimmy Fallon has been loving life with his family of four since becoming a father in 2013.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, first welcomed daughter Winnie, and she became a big sister the following year when Frances arrived.

After their eldest child’s arrival, the New York native opened up to Savannah Guthrie about why he and Juvonen opted to use a surrogate for both baby girls.

“My wife and I had been trying a while to have a baby,” the Saturday Night Live alum revealed in the 2013 interview. “We tried a bunch of things. We said, ‘We’re not going to tell anybody. It’d be just more fun if it’s just private between me and my wife. And then we get to introduce her to everybody.”

The couple, who wed in 2007, were “in shock” when they became parents. “We were like, ‘Alright, who do we tell? Who’s going to be mad at us if this gets out,'” the comedian recalled at the time. “We had to call everybody and it’s so emotional!”

Winnie and Frances’ parents met on the set of SNL, and Fallon shared his “first experience [of] the magic that is Nancy Juvonen” on an August 2020 episode of his NBC show.

“You just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting,” he told the producer at the time. “You stood out like a neon [person]. You just stuck out and you were just so fun. We had so much fun on that [set], didn’t we?”

The couple always “planned” to have kids, Juvonen said while chatting with her husband on his show in April 2020.

“It wasn’t even an: ‘Are you ready?’ It was just like, ‘Now how are you going to do this?’ and that was a whole other question,” the California native explained at the time. “Five years of really, really, really, really, really deciding not to give up. At a certain point, it had to almost become a job because it’s way too emotional to live emotionally through that. So you just keep going and going and going, and if you really want something, you just make it happen.

