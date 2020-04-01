Happiness from the start! Jimmy Fallon and his wife, Nancy Juvonen, looked back on the moment they first met and the “magic” between them more than 10 years after they tied the knot.

The couple, who got married in 2007, first met thanks to mutual friend Drew Barrymore, and from the beginning Juvonen, 52, felt at ease with Fallon, 45.

“I kind of crept in quietly, and all of a sudden Jimmy goes, ‘Hey, Nancy! You’re Nancy? Hi, it’s so nice to meet you, welcome,’” the producer recalled on the Tuesday, March 31 episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition.

The pair first met on the set of Saturday Night Live, when Barrymore, 45, was hosting. “I felt just so embraced and cool,” Juvonen explained of the initial run-in. Those feelings of acceptance continued when they reconnected on the set of Fever Pitch, which Juvonen produced alongside her production company partner Barrymore, who also stars in the movie alongside Fallon .

“We were on location and that really creates this camp feel for everybody,” the California native said of the movie’s set. “And [Jimmy] was just so friendly and fun and welcoming and he loved music.”

Her “crush” on the comedian, however, didn’t develop until Juvonen saw Fallon with the film’s coproducer Bradley Thomas’ kids.

“I played with Lucy and Jimmy played with Charlie, really played — really into it — as if they’d come to visit us. So, I think that’s when my heart just sort of melted even more,” she revealed.

The talk show host remembers the moment he “first experienced the magic that is Nancy Juvonen” on set for the rom-com as well.

“You just stood out in this gray [background], almost like a painting,” Fallon recalled of first day of shooting in Boston where his future wife wore a pink sweater and green backpack while it was raining. “You stood out like a neon [person].”

“You just stuck out and you were just so fun,” he continued. “We had so much fun on that [set], didn’t we?”

Their time together allowed them to flirt and hangout “for months” and “just have crushes,” according to the Charlie’s Angels producer.

They later reconnected in London to sell the movie, Fallon remembered seeing his love again and saying, “Hey, I miss you. I want to hang out with you,” and Juvonen felt the same way.

The couple concluded their walk down memory lane — and a literal walk through their neighborhood — laughing before Fallon said, “This is going to be the corniest video!”