Cute cameos! Jimmy Fallon’s two daughters made an adorable appearance as his Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon: At Home Edition band.

The host, 45, said “Go,” at the beginning of the Monday, March 23, episode, pointing to Winnie, 6, and Frances, 5. The eldest then rang a cowbell, while her younger sister smashed piano keys.

“I want to thank Franny and Winnie for doing the music. Thank you guys so much,” the Saturday Night Live alum said before telling them to stop. “That’s good.”

The New York native held up a sheet of paper with the name of his show written in marker, adding, “Winnie drew this. Beautiful.”

While the actor didn’t include his and Nancy Juvonen’s little ones in his monologue or his interviews with Trevor Noah and DJ D-Nice, they were in featured more in his Wednesday, March 18, episode.

Frances climbed all over her dad at the time, while her older sister said from behind the camera, “That’s gonna be a funny video.”

Fallon asked his youngest: “What is all over you? Strawberry? Did you roll in it or eat it?”

She replied, “I wiped it on my pants.”

The little one continued to make faces from behind the This Is Baby author, while he tried getting the camera to himself. “I’m gonna tell some jokes, OK? You want to stand there and watch and laugh? … If it’s funny, you laugh, OK?”

The video came nearly a week after Fallon created a song to remind his girls to wash their hands. “Wash your hands,” the Fever Pitch star sang at the time. “Wash your hands. Don’t touch your face! … If you wash your hands and don’t touch your face, then the world will be a better place.”

Fallon welcomed Winnie and Frances in 2013 and 2014, respectively, via surrogate. “We said, ‘We’re not going to tell anybody,’” he explained during a Today show appearance at the time. “It’d be just more fun if it’s just private between me and my wife. And then we get to introduce her to everybody. When it happened we were in shock. We were like, ‘Alright, who do we tell? Who’s going to be mad at us if this gets out?’ We had to call everybody and it’s so emotional!”

