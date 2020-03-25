The cutest cameos! Jimmy Fallon, Kim Kardashian and more celebrity parents’ kids have adorably popped up during their TV appearances.

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon host was filming his show from home in March 2020 amid the coronavirus outbreak when his daughters crashed his monologue. Frances came flying down an indoor slide while her dad promoted the Broadway Cares charity, then proceeded to climb all over him.

Her older sister, Winnie, said from behind the camera: “That’s gonna be a funny video.”

The Saturday Night Live alum turned to ask his youngest what she’d had to eat. “What is all over you?” the New York native asked. “Strawberry? Did you roll in it or eat it?”

Frances replied, “I wiped it on my pants.”

The actor went on to say, “I’m gonna tell some jokes, OK? You want to stand there and watch and laugh? … If it’s funny, you laugh, OK?” Frances continued to ignore him, making funny faces from behind his head, while Winnie walked in front of the camera multiple times.

The following week, Fallon’s daughters became his Tonight Show band. Winnie rang a cowbell while Frances banged on piano keys. “I want to thank Franny and Winnie for doing the music,” the Fever Pitch star said at the time. “Thank you guys so much.”

He also held up a sheet of paper his youngest daughter had colored with the title of his show. “Winnie drew this,” Fallon said. “Beautiful.”

As for Kardashian, the reality star was talking to Architectural Digest with her husband, Kanye West, the previous month when their eldest daughter, North, walked into the shot. Not only did she climb onto the rapper’s chair, saying, “This is a good couch,” but she pulled up a stool between her parents, adding, “This is really good.”

The little one proceeded to answer questions directed to her dad, then talked about the “cartwheels and dance competitions” she likes to do at home. “I like to find animals and huge crystals,” North said during the February interview. “There are some bigger than dad. There are some little, little, little [ones].”

Watch the video above for more little ones crashing interviews, from Savannah Guthrie’s kids to Steph Curry’s daughter.