One big happy family! Over the years, Judd Apatow and Leslie Mann have documented their adventures with their daughters: Maude and Iris.

The couple started dating in 1996 after they met on the set of The Cable Guy. After their first date, Apatow and Mann knew that the other person was The One.

“I slept over, but nothing happened. We just kissed a lot. But I remember driving home feeling so happy and like … I felt like I was already in love,” the actress shared in an interview with Elle in 2012.

The director, for his part, said he felt he would marry Mann as soon as he saw her. “‘There goes the future Mrs. Apatow,'” he recalled saying to himself. “I had a soul connection instantly. I meant it. That’s why I remember it.”

Following their June 1997 nuptials, the pair welcomed their first child, daughter Maude, later that year. They expanded their family again with daughter Iris in 2002. The family of four have since collaborated on screen together in projects including Knocked Up, Funny People and This Is 40.

In 2020, Apatow reflected on keeping his marriage interesting after two decades. “You have to get very inventive because you’ve gone through all the good gifts and activity concepts,” the Forgetting Sarah Marshall producer exclusively told Us Weekly. “At some point, you’re like white water rafting or getting mariachi bands because nothing’s off-limits.”

The duo later decided to commemorate their relationship with a celebration in honor of their 25-year anniversary.

“We are planning to have a party,” Mann said during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon in March 2022. “We got married by ourselves, just the two of us in Hawaii — and a banjo player and a minister. It was low-pressure and then we promised each other we would have a party with friends and family at our five-year anniversary [and] we didn’t, so then we said 10-year and we forgot, and 15 and 20 we didn’t do it. I think we’re like afraid that people won’t come to our party.”

Four months later, Apatow took to social media to gush about his wife on their special day.

“I have cherished every moment with you. People ask what the secret is and we always make jokes, but the truth is you are a very special person who I feel lucky and blessed to get to share my life with every day,” he wrote via Instagram in July 2022. “There is no one like you. You are the greatest mom, the most inspiring muse, a brilliant artist and a kind, hilarious, beautiful, magical person. I love you always.”

Scroll down for photos of Mann and Apatow’s growing family over the years: