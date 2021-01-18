Inside Kailyn Lowry’s Son Isaac’s TikTok-Themed 11th Birthday Party: Pics

A party for the preteen! Kailyn Lowry celebrated her son Isaac’s 11th birthday on Monday, January 18.

“Happy birthday to the one who made me MOM,” the Teen Mom 2 star, 28, captioned an Instagram slideshow with her and ex Jo Rivera‘s son. “11?! Where did the time go? He’s almost as tall as me! Thank you everyone for wishing him a happy birthday today!!!”

Isaac rang in his big day at home with his siblings — Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 5 months — amid the coronavirus pandemic. Lowry’s house was decorated with a TikTok balloon bunch, a matching cake and more.

“Happy birthday handsome!!” the Pennsylvania native’s “Coffee Convos” podcast cohost Lindsie Chrisley commented on the social media upload, while 16 and Pregnant‘s Nikkole Ledda wrote, “So crazy they’re all getting so big!”

When another Instagram user noted Lux’s “pout face” during the party pics, Lowry commented with crying-laughing emojis.

The Hustle and Heart author made her MTV debut in 2010 while pregnant with Isaac. She and Rivera, 29, ended their relationship one year after their son’s arrival.

When it comes to coparenting, Lowry said in November 2020 that she is “done” fighting with her sons’ fathers. (She shares Lincoln with her ex-husband, Javi Marroquin, as well as Lux and Creed with Chris Lopez.)

“[In] 2021, I’m not even f–king playing, I am done paying for attorneys,” she told Chrisley, 31, in a podcast episode at the time. “I have six attorneys. … I’m done paying f–king all of them, unless it’s related to my f–king businesses, I am done. I’m done! We [are] working this s–t out.”

The A Letter of Love author’s comments came five months after she wrote via Instagram that she was “getting along with” all of her exes.

The key to maintaining amicable relationships has been “leav[ing] the bitterness behind,” Lowry told In Touch in December 2018. “To move on from the relationship, you have to keep the ex-relationship separate from the best interest of the child and that’s the hardest part.”

