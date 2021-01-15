Kim Kardashian Celebrates Daughter Chicago’s 3rd Birthday With New Photos

Three cheers! Kim Kardashian shared a touching tribute for her daughter Chicago’s 3rd birthday on Friday, January 15.

“My Chi Chi princess,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned an Instagram slideshow. “Today you are 3!!! You have the sweetest little high voice that I could listen to all day! You bring so much magic into all of our lives. My heart is so full that you chose me to be your mommy.”

The reality star added, “I can’t wait to celebrate you with slime and LOL [Surprise] Dolls today! Happy Birthday, Chicago.”

Khloé Kardashian, Vanessa Bryant and more celebrities shared love for the little one in the social media upload’s comments section.

Chicago’s grandma Kris Jenner also posted photos for her “precious little angel,” including a pic of Kanye West kissing his daughter’s head. The talent manager, 65, wrote, “You are the best daughter, the best granddaughter, the best sister, the best cousin and I’m so proud of you! You are such a bright light and I am beyond thankful to God that He chose me to be your Grandmother!!! I cherish every memory we make. I love you so very much.”

The KKW Beauty creator and West, 43, welcomed their baby girl in January 2018. The little one joined older siblings North, 7, and Saint, 5. Psalm, 20 months, arrived in May 2019.

Amid speculation that the makeup mogul and the rapper are headed for a split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that their kids “don’t know anything about the problems” they’re having.

“Their kids are very used to their dad living in another state,” the insider explained earlier this month, noting that the reality star has been “working in [a] different state” than her husband. The Grammy winner was been based in his Wyoming ranch in 2020 and initially wanted his whole family to live there with him — but “Kim said no since the kids’ school, friends and entire lives are in California.”

Another source told Us that the Selfish author’s goal is to “protect the children first, always.”

Us broke the news in July 2020 that Kim was weighing her options and speaking with a lawyer amid West’s controversial presidential campaign. “The comments about North and the abortion [at his rally] were the final confirmation,” a source told Us at the time.

Keep scrolling to see never-before-seen photos of Kardashian and West’s daughter in honor of her 3rd birthday, from Chicago rocking princess dresses to playing with lizards.