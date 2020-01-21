Oops! Kim Kardashian’s 6-year-old daughter, North, made a mess while giving her younger siblings a makeover.

“So North attempted to do makeup like the ‘It’ clown,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 39, wrote on her Monday, January 20, Instagram Story. “She added blood on hers.”

The reality star went on to share photos of Saint, 4, and Chicago, 2, with red lipstick on their mouths and noses. North also sported fake blood, which dripped down to her chin.

The E! personality, who also shares her 8-month-old son, Psalm, with Kanye West, concluded the slideshow with a close-up shot of makeup staining a couch cushion. “My couch,” the Selfish author wrote with a broken-heart emoji and a crying face.

Last month, the makeup mogul opened up about another time her children dirtied her furniture. “I got this table made and Chicago took a Sharpie and wrote on the table,” the KKW Beauty creator told Ellen DeGeneres during a December episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “I was freaking out at first and then Kanye came home and was like, ‘It makes it even better, it’s art! We’re gonna keep this forever!’ I was like, ‘Uh, OK.’ I would’ve freaked out.”

The California native added, “But it’s just stuff. … I actually don’t really care.”

In order to keep her and the rapper’s house as clean as possible, Kardashian lets her kids keep their rooms “festive and wild,” she told DeGeneres, 61. “Everyone has a theme, so I let them go crazy in their rooms and the playroom,” the Kim Kardashian West: The Justice Project producer explained at the time. “So they respect it. They respect the space everywhere else.”

West, 42, and his eldest daughter have a complicated relationship with makeup, Kardashian revealed in October, and it’s a “big discussion” in their household.

“She’s being blocked heavily because her dad has stopped all makeup for her until she is a teenager,” the law student told E! News at the time. “It is what’s best. I think as a parent you just learn and figure it out as you go and we realized we didn’t really want her to wear makeup at a young age but she sees her mom putting on lipstick and lip gloss.”

Keep scrolling to see pictures of the little one putting cosmetics on her siblings anyway.