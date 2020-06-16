Kim Kardashian’s Family Celebrates Her Daughter North’s 7th Birthday: Photos

Giving it up for the birthday girl! Kim Kardashian’s family members wrote touching tributes for her and Kanye West’s daughter North’s 7th birthday on Monday, June 15.

Kris Jenner was the first to send a sweet shout-out to the KKW Beauty creator’s eldest, writing via Instagram: “Happy Birthday to my beautiful granddaughter Northie!!!! From the very first moment we met on the day you were born, you have brought all of us so much happiness and joy!! You are so creative and talented and funny and kind and you have the biggest best heart. What a blessing you are, Northie. I love you to the moon and back and cherish every moment we get to be together.”

In the social media upload, the talent manager, 64, shared photos of her eldest granddaughter over the years, from cute cuddles with her cousin Penelope to first day of school photos with her mom, 39.

Kardashian gave birth to North in June 2015. The Skims creator was “freaking out” ahead of her first child’s arrival, she revealed via Instagram earlier this month.

“Fun fact about this pic,” Kardashian wrote alongside a PDA pic with West, 43. “I just found out I was pregnant with North and made Kanye fly to London for my Kardashian Kollection appearance [because] I was freaking out. He took me out to Hakkasan and then Häagen-Dazs to make me feel better.”

The infant’s name was announced one month after her arrival, and Jenner opened up about the unique moniker on The View. “The way [Kim] explained it to me, north means highest power, and North is their highest point together,” she said at the time. “I thought that was really sweet.”

The Selfish author got the inspiration from Jay Leno, she revealed in January. “I was like, ‘No way. I would never name my daughter that,’” the makeup mogul told Kylie Jenner in a YouTube video. “I said that on his show. Everyone was coming up to me, like, ‘It’s such a cool name. You should really think about it.’ And Pharrell [Williams] had all these meanings.”

North became a big sister in 2015 when Saint arrived, followed by Chicago and Psalm, who arrived via surrogates in 2018 and 2019, respectively.

Keep scrolling to see North’s birthday wishes from the Kardashian-Jenner family members.