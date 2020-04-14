Doing it differently! Kourtney Kardashian celebrated Easter from the safety of her own home with her three kids.

“A quarantined Easter story,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 40, captioned a Monday, April 13, Instagram slideshow. “Presents/baskets courtesy of @krisjenner.”

In the social media upload, the Poosh creator documented her at-home holiday with Mason, 10, Penelope, 7, and Reign, 5, from their breakfast spread to their egg-coloring station.

In April 2019, the Los Angeles native spent Easter at the Coachella music festival with her siblings and their broods. Kanye West performed an Easter Sunday service at the time.

That same month, the E! personality and her ex Scott Disick opened up about their coparenting tactics. The former couple have been raising Mason, Penelope and Reign since their July 2015 split, but it isn’t “the easiest thing” for them.

“I’m so proud of the place we’re at as parents to our children now and all the work we’ve put into getting here,” Kardashian gushed at the time.

The Talentless creator, 36, chimed in, “But the fact that we’ve tried and made it work makes life that much better. I couldn’t imagine raising three children with somebody I couldn’t speak to every day.”

For the Flip It Like Disick star, the biggest coparenting challenge was trying to separate their “relationship as friends and parents and still be on the same page.” The New York native explained, “In the beginning, you set good [boundaries] and we learned from that and we’ve gotten to a good place.”

Kardashian revealed they got to that “good place” without the help of any attorneys. “We just did it on our own and came up with our own schedule,” the reality star said, noting that therapists were a huge help.

“The hardest part was when we both started new relationships. That caused fights between you and I about introducing the kids,” she explained. “We literally had to go to therapy to be able to, like, communicate together.”

Keep scrolling to get a glimpse at Kardashian’s at-home holiday with her brood.