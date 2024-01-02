Lauren Conrad gave fans a rare glimpse at her family — and her relationship with husband William Tell — while reflecting on 2023.

“Happy New Year! Thanks for the memories 2023,” Conrad, 37, wrote via Instagram on Monday, January 1, alongside a carousel of images from the past year.

Conrad cozied up to Tell, 43, in the first snap, which appeared to be taken backstage at Tell’s Something Corporate concert in Las Vegas. The event served as a reunion for the band, which split in 2004, and was part of the When We Were Young festival in October 2023.

The Laguna Beach alum also shared a video of Tell on stage with his guitar during the performance, revealing a massive crowd in Sin City cheering on her husband. (Tell pursued a solo career after Something Corporate’s initial split, and he later earned his law degree from the University of Southern California in 2014.)

Conrad also shared photos of her and Tell’s two sons, Liam, 6, and Charlie, 4, from the past 12 months, including the boys dressed up as Flash and Spider-Man, respectively.

