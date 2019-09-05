Leah Messer has another niece on the way! The Teen Mom 2 star’s sister, Victoria Messer, is pregnant with her third child.

“Leah’s sister, Victoria, is filming with her right now and Victoria is pregnant,” a source close to the reality star, 27, told Us Weekly exclusively on Thursday, September 5. “The dad is from the trip that Leah and her sister went on to Costa Rica with Kailyn [Lowry]. That’s where she met her guy. They fell in love. The dad was their guide on the rafting tour.”

The insider added, “Victoria and the guy had an instantaneous connection. Leah and Victoria have been back to Costa Rica since to see the baby’s dad. Victoria went back to Costa Rica and it felt like she had left a part of herself there. It’s the perfect story for 90 Day Fiancé!”

Leah shared a pic from the trip on Instagram last month, featuring her bare feet in the sand.

Victoria Messer and Leah Messer.Victoria’s divorce from her second husband, Domenick Crapello, was finalized as of this week, according to the insider, but she has been separated from her ex for months. She was previously married to Brian Jones.

The pregnant star, 24, shares daughters Cami and Cerenity with Crapello and Jones, respectively. Crapello already has a daughter, Scarlett, from a previous relationship.

Victoria posted a sweet sibling shot of Cami and Cerenity in June on Instagram, writing, “They may not be sisters by blood but they are sisters by heart and they will never believe differently. A bond that can never be broken. #mygirls.”

As for Leah, the MTV personality has three children of her own. She welcomed twins Aliannah and Aleeah, now 9, in 2009, with her ex-husband Corey Simms. They became big sisters when the Hope, Grace and Faith author gave birth to Adalynn, now 6, in 2013 with ex-husband Jeremy Calvert.