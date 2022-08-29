Baby on board! Love Island UK season 5 star Amy Hart is expecting her first child with boyfriend Sam Rason after going through a difficult fertility journey for years.

“Mamma Mia 🤩 Here we go…..👶🏼🤪,” the reality star, 30, wrote via Instagram on Monday, August 29, sharing multiple photos of her and her boyfriend holding up the sonogram photos while grinning and kissing. The couple celebrated the exciting news clad in festive ensembles emulating ABBA, with Hart rocking a shimmering white dress with golden ribbons and Rason sporting an Elvis-like Vegas suit, complete with a belt buckle emblazoned with his name.

“So as you may or may not have noticed we’ve been a little less active on here in the last few months, certainly a lot less drunken behaviour on Amy’s stories 🤣,” the ITV2 alum joked in her caption. “In short, she’s either been asleep or nauseous. Family is so important to both of us, it was a value that bonded us right from the start and we are so excited to become a family of our own in March 😍 From a sober 30th, to a sober week long hen do, it’s been so hard keeping it a secret but we’re so happy we can finally share it all with you!”

During a joint appearance on the British talk show Loose Women on Monday, Rason and Hart detailed their reactions when they found out she is pregnant. “It was just such a shock, it was so unplanned, it just happened – disbelief really,” the London native recalled, per The Mirror, while his girlfriend agreed. “It was very unexpected, we weren’t going to start trying until next year,” she said, noting that she is around 13 to 14 weeks pregnant.

The couple, who have been together since 2021, “have both had individual and collective worries over the years that this may not have been the simplest process or that it may not happen at all,” Hart continued via her Instagram caption. “Interestingly enough, we got pregnant unexpectedly because the app that was telling us the fertile window was SO out. So much so that if we’d started trying in January as planned we probably wouldn’t have fallen pregnant as we would have been nowhere near the ovulation days!”

The TV personality was stunned at the timing of it all, noting, “We were told earlier this year that if we hadn’t fallen pregnant within 6 months of starting trying, it would be straight to IVF. Life has a funny way eh!!”

Hart has been candid about her fertility journey for years, discussing her solo egg-freezing procedures as well as IVF attempts with her boyfriend. Concluding her post on a hopeful note, she shared her empathy with others going through the same trials and tribulations.

“Finally, we just want to say, to everyone who’s shared their journeys with Amy over the years when she’s talked about IVF/egg freezing/AMH, we will always strive to be as sensitive as we can, minimal moaning, we hope to always have a positive mindset,” the pair stated. “The baby will be an addition to our pages as we share our lives, not the sole focus (Amy literally can’t wait to get back to 1am drunken stories.)”

“Right, let’s do this 🤯👶🏼❤️,” Hart and Rason shared.