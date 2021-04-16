Make the most of May! With Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 9, it’s the best time to shower the moms in your life with great gifts.

Lauren Morrill's latest novel, It's Kind of a Cheesy Love Story, was released in March, but Michelle Obama's memoir, Becoming, came out in paperback that same month as well.

The former first lady shares daughters Malia, 22, and Sasha, 19, with Barack Obama and writes about motherhood in the March release. The lawyer worked to empower her girls while their dad pursued his political career, explaining, “I didn’t want them ever to believe that life began when the man of the house arrived home. We didn’t wait for Dad. It was his job now to catch up with us.”

The Chicago native also reflects on her relationship with her mother, Marian Robinson, in the book, noting that she was “brilliant and nearly impossible to emulate” as a parent, thanks to her “unflappable Zen neutrality.”

Michelle wrote, “She wasn’t quick to judge, and she wasn’t quick to meddle. Instead, she monitored our moods and bore benevolent witness to whatever travails or triumphs a day might bring… When we’d done something great, we received just enough praise to know she was happy with us, but never so much that it became the reason we did what we did.”

